Aesop’s Humorist Kit Is The Chicest Holiday Set We’ve Seen, There We Said It

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Whether wrapped up in fancy wrapping paper or done up in bows, holiday gifts tend to feel like a game in which brands try to out-sparkle each other’s packaging. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but if you’re looking for a refreshing alternative this year, we’ve got it right here with this Extra Gifted Aesop kit.
In true Aesop form, the minimalist skin care brand shook things up in a major way with the arrival of its five 'Of Muse and Myth’ sets for holiday; featuring artfully-designed labels and encased in a sturdy, reusable zip case, the luxe skin-care sets are at once luxe and keepsake, while eschewing all the fluff that is synonymous with one of the biggest shopping seasons of the year.
Our favorite of the bunch, The Humorist, includes two iconic, full-sized Aesop products that will transform your ordinary bathroom routine into a ritual. First up, there’s everyone’s favorite fancy-pants shower gel, the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, which has notes of refreshing mandarin rind and bergamot. The second product in the duo is the The Rind Concentrate Body Balm — in other words, the perfect post-shower compliment to a luxe body wash. In addition to hydrating your skin, it has a subtle grapefruit and orange rind scent that is a true treat to use every day. Here's to indulging in some all-important self-care this holiday season (and in 2020, which is but a mere weeks away!)
