Unbound’s Palma Ring Is The Ultimate Conversation-Starting Gift Item

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
What if we told you that in addition to being a provocative-as-all-hell move, wearing a vibrator on your ring finger could also be incredibly chic? If you're in need of further proof (other than the photographic evidence above), then keep reading as we delve deeper into Unbound's Palma ring, one of the coolest items chosen as our top gifts to give this season.
Advertisement
"We've wanted to create a wearable vibrator since Unbound first started in 2013, but it took us years to figure out exactly how to do it," Unbound CEO and co-founder Polly Rodriguez tells Refinery29. "We knew that womxn wanted to experiment with sexual wellness products, but that the design needed to be elevated." And elevated it was: After debuting at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2018, the female-founded sexual wellness brand behind other hits like the Bender and Saucy, unveiled a first-of-its-kind multi-speed, vibrator ring — the ultimate advancement in wearable tech, if you ask us.
"Palma is a modern redesign of the cocktail ring. It’s a statement piece intended to start a conversation," Rodriguez adds. "Personal pleasure is so commonly a taboo, undiscussed topic; Palma strips away the socially-constructed barriers around sex, and is an opportunity for womxn to celebrate their sexuality on their own terms." That said, it doesn't solely rely on novelty factor alone; the vintage-inspired design is made of surgical grade stainless steel and available in your choice of silver and electroplated 18k gold. The hexagonal ring box does double duty as pretty packaging and a charging dock, and the rotating band of the ring allows you to wear the accessory vertically or horizontally across your fingers.
In other words, it's the coolest piece of statement jewelry that also happens to give you an orgasm. Rodriguez refers to the luxe item as "glamorous and progressive," even "indulgent" — and it is, in the very best way. However, the best thing about the Palma is that it's inspiring an open conversation around sexual pleasure: "It's been amazing to watch the brand grow and see how much our community engages with each other, "Rodriguez says. "Whether it's personal stories about sexual journeys or masturbation tricks, Unbound babes are connecting with each other, and Palma represents the power of those conversations, and community more broadly."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement