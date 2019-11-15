How Krewe Is Shaping The Future Of Sustainable Eyewear & Experiential Consumerism

We knew we wanted a cool-looking headquarters. When you’re in New Orleans, you have a lot of challenges — but some opportunities — in the spaces you have. I just thought it was important for the brand to have that. We thought, how can we build spaces here in New Orleans that build communities? This was a real test for us. And in a lot of ways, it still is a test. When the Krewe brand decides to do more experiential things — whether that’s in-store or beyond store — how would that evolve? Everything we’ve done has always been testing, growing, and seeing what works. That’s a lot of what the catalyst for Krewe was here.