With Her New Collab, Lizzo Wants People To Use Their Voices — & Vote

2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Being a three-time Grammy winner with 9.5 million TikTok followers and a wildly successful sunglass line doesn’t make it any easier. Even so, if anyone can find a way to remain positive and inspired during a dumpster fire year like this one, it's Lizzo.
On Wednesday, the “Truth Hurts” singer announced the launch of her second collaborative eyewear collection with Australian sunglasses brand Quay. The collection — which includes a bedazzled pair of cat-eyes, oval-shaped purple-and-pink lucite sunnies, and a blacked-out pair of aviators — though, is about a lot more than just eyewear. Rather, the just-launched capsule was designed to bring attention to the importance of voting and voter education. “Quay x Lizzo stands for representation for all,” the press release states. “Together, Quay and Lizzo are empowering their communities to use their voices and exercise their right to vote this election year.”
To hammer in their mission, the duo teamed up with the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc. (LDF), as well as the Lawyers’ Committee campaign, to donate $100k from the collection launch to support the organizations’ missions, which are focused on protecting voting rights and supporting Black political engagement. “Voting is a big way to contribute and to feel like we’re making a change,” Lizzo says. “But the power of voting in midterm and local elections wasn’t something I was taught in school. I want to be part of informing future generations of our power.”
But before we can get to November’s election, we have to make it through the next two months in one piece. When asked how she’s balancing her mental health and her role as an activist, a musician, and an influencer in 2020, Lizzo says that it’s all about perspective. “When I sit in the issues we’re facing and I feel hopeless, it’s important to pull out and focus on repairing for the day,” she says. “We’re taking in a lot of trauma right now, and it’s going to take balance to make it through this time.”
To ensure that the second Quay x Lizzo campaign was authentic to the artist, the brand tapped her longtime friend and creative director Quinn Wilson to concept and direct it. “This shoot felt like family,” Lizzo says. “Quinn really took the lead with concepts and I followed her leadership. I trust her, so it’s easy to create together.”
The chemistry between the two creatives shines through in the campaign, which was designed to celebrate Black excellence. In it, Lizzo can be seen donning a turquoise wig styled in an Old Hollywood-esque updo. Alongside the different Quay x Lizzo sunglasses, the singer wears a face mask with the word “Vote” graffitied across the front, a teal fur stole with matching snakeskin gloves, and a camouflage trucker hat that says “Icon” on it in black lettering. A hot pink collared gown also makes an appearance.
So without further ado, shop the second iteration of glammed-out sunnies by Quay x Lizzo today, starting at $55.
