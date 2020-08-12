With Her New Collab, Lizzo Wants People To Use Their Voices — & Vote

But before we can get to November’s election, we have to make it through the next two months in one piece. When asked how she’s balancing her mental health and her role as an activist, a musician, and an influencer in 2020, Lizzo says that it’s all about perspective. “When I sit in the issues we’re facing and I feel hopeless, it’s important to pull out and focus on repairing for the day,” she says. “We’re taking in a lot of trauma right now, and it’s going to take balance to make it through this time.”