It's hard (read: damn near impossible) to pull off the tiny sunglasses trend without looking like an extra from The Matrix. And yet, every day, on my commute to work, I pass a woman wearing a pair of mirror-lens, miniature frames and looking impossibly cool. Each sighting makes me want to retire the same oval-shaped pair I always wear (or the occasional cat-eye when I'm feeling trendy) in favor of tiny sunglasses that convey just the right amount of confidence.
As someone who once hid behind oversize sunglasses when I wanted to shield myself from the world (when I had tired eyes from overworking or an acne flare up that makeup couldn't obscure), tiny shades represent a boldness that I haven't quite conquered yet. There's a look-at-me attitude that just emanates from the wearer, like you're channeling The Matrix stars. Think Keanu Reeves in a sweeping black trench or Jada Pinkett-Smith in leather and bantu knots.
It was that movie that I had in mind when I threw on a pair of tiny black shades from the new Kim Kardashian x Carolina Lemke collection and headed downtown on a hot summer day. With 2 other Refinery29 fashion editors in tow, I set out to conquer my fear of wearing tiny sunglasses — and of moving through the world with confidence. Read on for our mini-reviews.