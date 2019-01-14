No matter how gray the sky is outside, few self-respecting fashion people would ever leave the house without a proper pair of sunnies to accompany their outfit. After all, Anna Wintour never goes anywhere without hers. It's not so much a matter of actually shielding your eyes from the sun, but about adding a feeling of completeness to a look. A pair of sunglasses can add instant impact to an outfit as simple as jeans and a t-shirt without any measurable effort on the part of the wearer.
This season, we're all about the oval frames. They can work for any face shape depending on thickness and width of the frame. From frames with bold patterns, to pastel tinted-lenses, to classic black options, here are 20 pairs of sunglasses that will shake up your accessories arsenal simply by grabbing a pair before you head out for the day.
