Sunglasses are a small but mighty piece in our summer wardrobe rotation. After all, if the eyes are the window to the soul, then the gear used to protect them is of the utmost importance. They also have the power to zhuzh up any outfit and are an easy way to try out trends without overspending on a whole new look.
Over the last few months, we’ve seen a spike in sunglasses trends. Our favorite is tied to Harry Styles’ internet-breaking “Watermelon Sugar” music video, in which the singer adorns himself with not one, but two pairs of candy-colored shades courtesy of the Gucci archive.
Still loyal to the tiny sunglasses trend? Thanks to brands like Le Specs and Illesteva, new iterations are being designed all the time. Favorable to oversized grandma shades? We found plenty of retro-esque styles that don't look outdated. Tinted lenses, modern wayfarers, transparent rims, and ‘90s shapes — this summer’s range of sunglasses trends includes a little something for everyone.
With the weekend just hours away, there’s no time like the present to get a headstart on your summer sunglasses collection. Ahead, find six of 2020’s most coveted shade styles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.