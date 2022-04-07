Relieve Your Screen-Time Eyes With 50% Off Blue Light Glasses

What sets apart Baxter Blue from other competitors is the brand's Blue+ technology. Rather than a blue light filter just coating the surface of the lens, Baxters "have a blue light pigment technology embedded right into the lens, filtering out as much as 80% of the highest energy wavelengths known to cause digital-eye-strain." It means that, while other blue light glasses may have veneer-like filters that may chip or wear away over time, Baxter Blue lenses will continue to karate-chop the blue light waves away from your precious pupils everlastingly.