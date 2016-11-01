To every season, Kim, Kim, Kim.
That's one of the many reasons some of us (hello!) love her. Regardless of the time of year, current trends, or TV-show monologues, Kim Kardashian West embodies only her best self, dressing in what she loves and what she looks powerful in. And that’s reason enough to want to emulate her — or, at the very least, use her aesthetic to justify adding to ours.
So here’s how you can embody the majesty of our favorite mom, knowing you only ever need to check off three of the following at any one time. Kim K for life.
