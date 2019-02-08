Over 20 years later, and the magic of Toy Story is still alive. On June 21, the fourth installment of the beloved Pixar series comes to theaters, and we remember the previous three like it was yesterday. After all, we haven't been able to to stop quoting it since 1995.
But seriously, through an affable cowboy named Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and an overly confident astronaut named Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), Toy Story taught us valuable lessons about friendship, growing up, and dealing with very real insecurities. And it managed to do all of this without being preachy, cheesy, or boring.
So we’ve chosen to pay homage to this cinematic wonder the best way we know how: by combing Toy Story for the most memorable, meaningful quotes that still make us laugh out loud or bawl like a baby.
Somewhere, Andy’s mom is reading this, nodding knowingly.