It's hard to believe that Toy Story — aka the film that changed the world - is now 22 years old!
But seriously, through an affable cowboy named Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and an overly confident astronaut named Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), Toy Story taught us valuable lessons about friendship, growing up, and dealing with very real insecurities. And it managed to do all of this without being preachy, cheesy, or boring.
So we’ve chosen to pay homage to this cinematic wonder the best way we know how: by combing Toy Story for the most memorable, meaningful quotes that still make us laugh out loud or bawl like a baby.
Somewhere, Andy’s mum is reading this, nodding knowingly.