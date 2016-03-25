3. “iT’s YoU”



Stand out lyrics: “So my silence won’t / be mistaken for peace / Am I wrong for wanting us to make it?”



Perrie or Gigi? Considering this song is a beautiful buzzkill, I’m saying it’s the former. (And don’t any of you dare argue with me.) Via his glorious high-notes, Zayn uses this jam to wax poetic over what seems like a woman who’s completely over his shit. He alludes to letting his scars bleed, he talks about learning lessons — ultimately, he sounds like all of our LiveJournals circa 2006, post-first serious breakup. And unless there was another woman he was engaged to in his early twenties, I’m guessing he’s using “iT’s YoU” to process what I can only imagine was an unfortunate end. Either that, or he’s finally written a song about me and just never said anything.



4. “BeFoUr”



Stand out lyrics: “I’ve done this before / Not like this, not like this”



Perrie or Gigi? Neither. Enter: The first of Zayn’s “club jams” — a chance for him to express just how much of a ladies’ man he is, particularly while drunk. (But don’t let me spoil the song “dRuNk” for you.) So ultimately, he’s talking to someone. A faceless entity. Maybe even a ghost. And for some reason, he’s requesting they disclose everything they’re thinking while he tells them he’s never done “this” before. “This,” of course, remaining a mystery. (But I am assuming it’s code for “singing a song about hooking up after a few beverages.”)