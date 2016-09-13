Why We Immediately Hate New Trends...& Then Usually Come Around

For too many years, I took trends at face value. They were the be all, the end all, and less a guidebook to style than concrete rules. To me, style wasn’t a personal choice, but an assertion of power. Mainly, that if you were truly powerful, you could and would wear whatever was popular because you had the guts to. Until you reached your breaking point.



Mine came a short while before I started working at American Eagle in late 2005. Riding high on the wave of Laguna-inspired low-rise flares and boyfriend cuts, I condemned the resurgence of skinny jeans. Specifically, I hated them. And I wanted to burn them all.



To anybody who would listen, I talked shit about the way the cut accentuated my hips. I cursed the way you couldn’t wear them with sneakers. (Lest we forget our lives pre-ankle boot.) And I resented the way they made my feet look comically big. In short, skinny jeans were my enemy, so I swore I’d stick to low-rise flares until they were pried from my cold, dead fingers. Then, about three months after I started my first shift, I began wearing them and, up until recently, never looked back.



This is embarrassingly commonplace for me. I once dismissed crop tops; I now own four million. I used to make fun of halters; I bought two last week. At one point, I wrote about hating destroyed denim, and now own that very type in tomboy cuts, wedgie fits, and overalls. “Oh, I could never wear that” is less my gospel truth than a full-on warning. It tells whoever’s listening, "Oh I will jump into this trend I 'hate' with unparalleled enthusiasm within weeks. And no, I will never acknowledge my previous prejudices."



I’m not alone in this. First, because I was hardly the only one revelling in skinny-jeans hate over a decade ago (some of you are out there still — and I see you nodding in solidarity). Second, because change is scary. And considering clothes are our armor — part of who we decide to be that day — new trends can seriously tweak an aesthetic narrative and mean we’re seen differently. A little change like a bandeau or bralette versus a bra might go unnoticed, but a cropped tank with white jeans will elicit straight-up commentary. (At least from friends. Anybody else can escort themselves into the sea.)