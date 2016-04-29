

But some of us can’t accept that. Some of us need to delve deeper into cultural contexts to use Aubrey’s carefully-written lyrics as a gateway into a world we have no real access to; a world we have no real business approaching. The world of Rihanna, our best friend.



Because while we know they’re not really together and we know they’re just friends and we’ve accepted that they’re total professionals, we still choose to dream of a reality in which Drake and Rihanna channel a Nora Ephron movie and find love in a hopeful place. Which is how we justified combing through each track on Views and trying to find Rihanna somewhere. Anywhere.



Our best friend.



“Keep The Family Close”



Stand-out lyric: “All of my ‘let’s just be friends’ are friends I don’t have anymore / Guess that’s why they say you need family for”



Is it about Rihanna? How dare you. Considering this is a song about complete and utter betrayal (or just making Drake mad — who can be sure), we know it takes Rihanna out of the mix. I mean, Rihanna’s on the album. She’s onstage dancing and performing with him. Drake and Rihanna are the type of best friends I believe in my heart Monica and Chandler started out as before confessing their undying love in that one Friends episode. Rihanna would never betray Drake because Rihanna is Queen and/or a god.



No, what this song points to is a friendship failure on par with the plot of a Shakespearean play. Someone has crossed Drizzy. Someone close. (Was it you?) And their choosing of a particular side (read: Meek Mill’s, probably) hurt our dear precious Aubrey who clearly has only a few female friends since he just admitted that things with his exes don’t necessarily end well.



Just "6ix God," if you’re listening, please don’t let this be about Nicki.



Seasonal effect: Wind and snow



Emotional effect: Feeling icy