Why Do We Covet Rihanna’s Style?

Especially since the secret to Rihanna’s style isn’t about picking up her collaborations or attempting green lipstick (but you can — because it’s awesome) or about dressing exactly like she does. It’s about owning your body and your sense of self and choosing to wear pieces that make you feel good. It’s about taking risks where you want and dressing on your own terms. Arguably, it’s about rejecting the trend-centric formula a lot of us feel safer abiding by and trusting your gut instead. Plus, Rihanna’s sense of style isn’t elitist or classicist or a wearable way of saying “I’m better than you.” Instead, it’s leading by example. It’s proof that fashion rules are a myth, and that style is yours to interpret as you see fit. This is us simply seeing and recognizing hers.



Which we’re all free to be inspired by or pick up (should you find any Fenty x Puma anywhere in the world we live in). But where other celebrity designers have stayed in their aesthetic lane and worked with what they knew, Rihanna’s put it all on the idea that risk pays off. No two Rihanna collaborations look the same because no person is always the same, and Rihanna understands this. You dress for a day, for a mood, or for what part of yourself you need to channel. A bathrobe, a print dress, or a two-piece suit.



So now we can stop coveting Rihanna’s style and acknowledge how her approach to it has changed the game, instead. By abiding by her own rules, overseeing her own collections, and committing to every look she wears, she’s doing something far more important than making a certain shade of lipstick look cool. She’s telling us that it’s okay to have confidence in taking risks and that if you're wearing something like you mean it, you’re going to look great.