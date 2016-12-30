How To Achieve Career Success In 2017, According To The Stars

For those already following Danielle Ayoka (a.k.a. MysticxLipstick) on Twitter, you’re more than familiar with her knack for honesty. She’s got a brilliant gift for calling out the nonsense of any sun sign in need of real truths.
The NYC-based Ayoka was 23 when she made astrology her day job. Before that, she was always reading charts for her coworkers and their friends, and her bosses encouraged her to do something bigger. Today Ayoka has more than 50,000 Twitter followers, and she’s built something of a spiritual support network on her website, where members can connect via message boards and have their auras and energies cleansed for a small price per month.
Ayoka’s success is inspirational, which is why we reached out to her for a little 2017 work and money advice — straight from the stars. Ahead, she shares the six astrological tips you should follow in the coming year to get your personal finances and career on track.
