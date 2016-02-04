Then, a sloppy Twitter feud smashes it. While caught up in the moment, we all channel the realest, most authentic parts of ourselves, so even the most polished celebrities slip to reveal who they really are. And that’s refreshing — emotions, freak outs, meltdowns, and enthusiasm are refreshing. The reason we keep telling ourselves that stars are like us is because we want them to be. We want to know that they get angry, say stupid things, and have to backtrack the way some of us had to after accidentally hitting “reply all.” We want to know that they’ve got backbones, comedic timing, or just don’t give a fuck.



Basically, we want our celebrities to be interesting — and nothing is as interesting as the way a person acts when they’re in the middle of an argument.



So while I’m not proud to follow and sanction celebrity Twitter beefs, I’ll still do it. Not just because they give me a break on afternoons while I should be working, but because they create a level playing field for all of us. I mean, sure, we may adore the shit out of So-And-So™, but you know what watching a human person act human does? It makes them seem human.