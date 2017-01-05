Michelle Obama's 2016 legacy is simple: even when you're fighting for what you believe in, it's still okay to be human. We connected to her words because they came from a place of truth; they came from her own experiences and the experiences we've been subjected to or witnessed happening to people around us. I know I'll miss that connection to FLOTUS' words over the next four years. But while it's heartbreaking to know that her presence and prose will no longer be in the White House, we can't slow down. Especially since it's not like she is a woman who just sits back and lets things happen — first lady or not, Michelle Obama always worked hard to get things done. And it's that attitude that she so eloquently captured that will breed the feelings we need to keep us going through to 2020. Even if it's staying just angry enough that we can take a deep breath and remind ourselves that — despite our instincts to do otherwise — we must return to those seven words of wisdom imparted on us by FLOTUS.



"When they go low, we go high."