Michelle Obama Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke

Update: It's finally here! Michelle Obama and Missy Elliot doing a rendition of Beyoncé? Hell yeah.
Last night’s The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment featuring FLOTUS and the hip-hop icon didn’t disappoint.
As well as some Stevie Wonder and Queen Bey, the first lady and Corden sang along to "This Is For My Girls," the anthem Obama released in the spring for her Let Girls Learn initiative.
It’s only the second time in over seven years that Obama has been able to sit in the passenger seat and sing along to some music, she told Corden. Watch the whole thing, below.
This story was originally published on July 19, 2016.
Who can resist singing along to Beyoncé? No one. Not even Michelle Obama.
The first lady is joining The Late Late Show's James Corden for his Carpool Karaoke segment this Wednesday night, and we're ready for it. A clip released last night shows her talking with Corden while some Missy Elliot plays in the background. Fast-forward to the next shot, and Obama and Corden are doing the hand choreography for "Single Ladies," while she sings along.
Previous guests on The Late Late Show have included Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis, Adele, and more!
Corden had already made an appearance on the first lady's Snapchat account last month, presumably the same day the episode was taped.
The show airs tomorrow night. In the meantime, check out the preview:
