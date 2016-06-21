You can now follow FLOTUS on Snapchat.



First lady Michelle Obama joined the incredibly popular social media app ahead of an upcoming trip to Africa and Europe as part of her Let Girls Learn initiative. She launched her "MichelleObama" account with a series of lighthearted behind-the-scenes snaps from the White House, including a selfie and "Carpool Karaoke" videos with The Late Late Show host James Corden for an upcoming episode.



But you can expect the account to take a more serious turn in the coming week, when Obama tours around Liberia, Morocco, and Spain. She plans to use the account to let young people follow her trip and learn “about the more than 62 million girls around the world who aren’t in school” and how to take action to support them, the White House said in a press release.



Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama, and actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto will join the first lady during her trip.



The first lady also has social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Medium.



