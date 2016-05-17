





Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas hopped in for a ride and some "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden. The regular feature on The Late Late Show with James Corden gives stars a chance to show off their sing-along skills—and it leaves little room to hide behind auto-tune or a producer. Lovato and Jonas, of course, immediately brought it with their respective hits "Heart Attack" and "Chains."



But, as always, the charm of "Carpool Karaoke" is the chatter between songs. Here, Jonas and Lovato tell Corden that they are celebrating their 10th year as friends. They also spill the beans about Jonas's love life and his now missing purity ring.



We get some insight into the origin story of Joe Jonas's DNCE hit "Cake By The Ocean." "It's about sex," Nick says, shocking no one who has heard the song or seen the video.



Not content with just crooning in the car, Corden makes a play to be included in Lovato and Jonas's upcoming tour. Jonas says they need a test before making a final decision. After the three determine their new band name, JCD, they take their act to the streets. Folks on the sidewalk and those on a passing tour can't believe their luck.



JCD's got the goods.