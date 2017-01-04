Michelle Obama’s Final Appearance As FLOTUS Will Be With Jimmy Fallon

The Obamas' time in the White House is quickly approaching its end. And in honor of the iconic family's final days as the most desirable neighbors, Michelle Obama is returning to the small screen one final time. Michelle will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next week, wrapping up her days as the veggie-loving, book-reading FLOTUS, Entertainment Weekly reports. It will be her third time appearing on the late-night show, and based on her last two visits, we're all in for a treat. In 2014, she starred alongside Fallon and Will Ferrell as an "Ew!" girl. Then, in 2015 she led the greatest mom dance (for the second time). I'm crossing my fingers that we get a little dancing, an "Ew!" or two, and a lot of side-eye. Hopefully Fallon realizes the importance of this episode, and makes it one for the books.
The episode airs Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
Advertisement