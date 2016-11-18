How do you hope the letter will be received?

“The letter is meant to convey a few things. One, it’s meant to convey that we as lawyers, we are taking our job very seriously for at least the next four years. That we are on watch is the first message that I’d like that letter to send. The second message is that the way to healing in the country might sometimes be at odds with the president-elect’s idea of the way he should seek power, and that healing should win out.



“He’s already in the most powerful office in our country, and that’s going to sometimes mean that he has to subvert his own individual interests to the interests of others. And this might be one of those times.”



A lot of people are wondering how they can best make their voices heard. What can young people, especially women, who aren’t lawyers do to be involved?

“Getting involved in local politics is really important. Because the game now is all going to be a ground game in the states to protect against rollbacks in gains that we’ve made in the last two or three decades. So it’s all going to be in the states.



“Personally, individually in their own lives, [people can] decide to or think of ways that they can...call people out when they say things that are hateful or hurtful or racist, anti-Semitic, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, ableist. That they can take it on themselves to not tolerate that kind of talk and discussion. Because I think the impulse is to be quiet about those things, just sort of let them slide. And the silence, I think, contributes largely to where we find ourselves today.”