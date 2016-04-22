The Best Leather Jackets To Scoop Up Now

Once the armor of a rebellious few, the leather jacket — faux leather, pleather, whatever — has gradually transcended “v. exclusive” and is now officially “essential AF.” Perhaps there's been a paradigmatic shift in what is badass and our acceptance of it; maybe we all feel like Nicholas Cage playing Sailor Ripley in David Lynch’s Wild at Heart when he screams, “This here jacket represents a symbol of my individuality, and my belief in personal freedom!” (Note that the jacket of which Ripley screams is made of a gloriously disco yellow snakeskin.)
More likely, though, it’s because rocking a leather jacket you love is a great way to say, “I’m cool, confident, and ready to take on the world...but first, coffee.” That’s why we’ve ordered the best leather jackets across all budgets, from embroidered bombers to brightly hued bikers, to get in formation. Click through to find one that makes your heart go wild.
More likely, though, it’s because rocking a leather jacket you love is a great way to say, “I’m cool, confident, and ready to take on the world...but first, coffee.” That’s why we’ve ordered the best leather jackets across all budgets, from embroidered bombers to brightly hued bikers, to get in formation. Click through to find one that makes your heart go wild.