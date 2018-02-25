You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Your leather jacket can say a lot about you, so why not get one that truly lets your personal style shine? Of course, a black moto jacket will never go out of style, but we think it's safe to say a bright red one won't either. And it seems like shoppers tend to agree. Because this season, The Mighty Company (and its retailers, including Shopbop and Revolve) can't keep “The RCR” leather jacket in stock – especially the Ferrera and Verona versions.
If you already have a classic moto in your closet, consider this popular red-hot style to be the latest iteration your wardrobe needs. These LA-designed pieces are made with the most buttery leather and only get better with wear (and you know you'll be wearing it a lot). The fit is tailored, flattering, and, as the brand tells us, is resonating with women of all ages. And later this month it'll be launching at Saks, which means its popularity will definitely not be waning. Convinced yet?
This might just be the new leather jacket you've been looking for. Click ahead to scoop it up before someone else does.