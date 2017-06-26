How To Find The Perfect Moto Jacket For You

Update: This post was originally published on August 17, 2015.
A classic motorcycle jacket is the ultimate fashion-girl staple. But shopping for something you might wear almost every day isn't easy. First, it's got to fit just right — close enough that it's flattering, but flexible enough to move freely and layer a sweater underneath when necessary. The last thing you want is a moto jacket that's too big in the shoulders or too long in the sleeves.
Then there's the big decision of what color or style best suits your wardrobe — is it a vintage, classic black moto, or a buttery new leather jacket in an unexpected hue? If you're spending a pretty penny on real leather, you'd better hope it's everything you wished for and more. So with fall rapidly approaching, we called up some of our experts to guide you through finding the perfect moto jacket, whether it's leather, vegan, or vintage. Read on to see their tips and shop our picks.