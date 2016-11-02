We’ve Found Your Perfect Moto Jackets (& They're All Under $350)

The biker jacket has been a symbol of counterculture cool pretty much ever since Irving Schott designed his iconic Perfecto moto in 1928. And the fact that I don’t yet have one in my wardrobe feels like a grave omission. Every autumn for the past three years, I’ve meant to buy a leather motorcycle jacket, but quickly gave up because the styles I had my eye on were out of my budget (it’s not atypical to see them priced over $500, even at the mall, and many brands’ more classic designs never go on sale).
Similar to well-cut blue jeans and a luxe trench coat, the leather moto is a true wardrobe essential that will only go out of style when humankind advances to a point at which we eschew clothing in favor of lab-grown bioskin. But until then, we've done the legwork to help you score a fabulous leather jacket for under $350.
