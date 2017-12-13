Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Truc Nguyen
Shopping
Tested & Approved: The Best White Tees That Aren’t See-Through At All
Truc Nguyen
Dec 13, 2017
Shopping
The Ugly-Cute Shoe Brand Giving Ugg & Teva A Run For Their Money
Truc Nguyen
Nov 29, 2016
Shopping
30 Luxe-Looking Sweaters That You Won't Ruin In The Washing Machine
Truc Nguyen
Nov 5, 2016
Shopping
We’ve Found Your Perfect Moto Jackets (& They're All Under $350)
The biker jacket has been a symbol of counterculture cool pretty much ever since Irving Schott designed his iconic Perfecto moto in 1928. And the fact
by
Truc Nguyen
Petites
How I Find The Best Petite Clothes In The Kids' Section
As someone who is very petite, I’ve been shopping in the children’s department out of necessity for most of my life. In fact, I’ve never been able
by
Truc Nguyen
Designers
Think You’ve Got Weird Feet? Check Out These Shoes
If you’ve ever had custom or bespoke shoes made, whether by a cobbler in Italy or at a nondescript storefront in Vietnam, you know what I mean when I
by
Truc Nguyen
Summer Fashion
Buys So Good, People Will Pay Full Price For Them
Everyone loves a good deal. But, if you’re an avid sales hound, you might have noticed that there are certain things every season that shoppers have
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
What To Do With Those Old Bridesmaid Dresses
It’s almost peak wedding season, and for many of us, this will involve shelling out for only-works-as-a-bridesmaid-dress bridesmaid dresses, as well
by
Truc Nguyen
Shopping
12 Women Share The Best Pieces From Their First-Job Work Wardrobe
If you’re getting ready to start a summer internship, or are preparing for graduation and hoping to land your first corporate job, you’re probably
by
Truc Nguyen
Shopping
Where to Find Spring’s Must-Have Pants If You’re Petite
Tailored, cropped pants, especially kick flares, are one of this season’s essential wardrobe staples. Paired with fitted ankle boots or lace-up flats,
by
Truc Nguyen
Designers
Is This 19-Year-Old About To Win One Of Fashion's Most Prestigiou...
When the eight finalists of this year’s prestigious LVMH Prize were revealed in March, the name Vejas Kruszewski was little-known — even within
by
Truc Nguyen
Fashion
Here Are The Indie Jewelry Picks You'll Be Passing On To Your Gra...
This story was originally published on March 17, 2016. There was a time in the mid- to late-aughts when it seemed like the key to becoming a bona fide
by
Truc Nguyen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted