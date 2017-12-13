Tested & Approved: The Best White Tees That Aren’t See-Through At All

There’s nothing easier to throw on for summer days than a classic white T-shirt. Though there seems to be a different white tee for every person and situation (seriously, there are a lot), there's one group of people out there who really only want one thing in their white shirts: opacity. When I’m shopping these days, it feels like many retailers only offer semi-sheer options that double as beach cover-ups, in blissful disregard for the fact that some of us are looking for something a little more substantial. Call me conservative, but I’ve never been truly comfortable with showing off my lingerie in public, or rocking diaphanous tees that reveal more than they conceal.
In pursuit of stylish, full-coverage white tees that I (and you!) can embrace this season, I spent hours at the mall trying on T-shirts and rejecting any of the too-transparent fabrics. Click through to see the styles that made the cut.