If you’re getting ready to start a summer internship, or are preparing for graduation and hoping to land your first corporate job, you’re probably stressing out about the entire world of "workwear." You might live in denim and T-shirts at school, but even your nice jeans aren't necessarily cubicle-ready. Of course, the exact parameters will vary at each company, but generally “business-casual” offices are not so formal that everyone has to wear a suit, but you’re still expected to wear smart, tailored separates — but in any case, the clothes you're used to wearing likely aren't that.



You're also probably on a tight budget (do the phrases “for school credit only” and “student loan repayment” sound familiar?), so it's important to look for a few versatile foundation pieces that will dress up your existing wardrobe, and will last you until you've reached the C-suite. We talked to 12 fashionable professionals — including a stylist, a publicist, and a former lawyer — to find out their road-tested recommendations for a starter wardrobe, what they bought for their first jobs, what they actually wore, and why good shoes are an entry-level essential.



Click through for their words of sartorial wisdom, and some #girlboss finds at great prices.

