Tailored, cropped pants, especially kick flares, are one of this season’s essential wardrobe staples. Paired with fitted ankle boots or lace-up flats, these abbreviated trousers create the perfect, sleek, right-now silhouette that you’ll want to wear every day.
But if you’re a shortie, finding them in the right fit and cut can be tricky — petites know the all-too-common annoyance of trying on a set of "cropped” jeans or “ankle” pants only to discover that, on you, they're just regular-length. And if there’s a flared shape or special design detail on the hem (for example, a raw fringe and unrolled hems), taking them to your tailor to shorten is simply not an option.
Thankfully, even though many petite styles are not always available in stores, plenty of our favorite labels offer cropped pants with extra-short inseams online. Here, some awesome kick flares at all price points, no alterations required.
But if you’re a shortie, finding them in the right fit and cut can be tricky — petites know the all-too-common annoyance of trying on a set of "cropped” jeans or “ankle” pants only to discover that, on you, they're just regular-length. And if there’s a flared shape or special design detail on the hem (for example, a raw fringe and unrolled hems), taking them to your tailor to shorten is simply not an option.
Thankfully, even though many petite styles are not always available in stores, plenty of our favorite labels offer cropped pants with extra-short inseams online. Here, some awesome kick flares at all price points, no alterations required.