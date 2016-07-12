Everyone loves a good deal. But, if you’re an avid sales hound, you might have noticed that there are certain things every season that shoppers have considered so important, that they'll buy them at full price. The result? Those choice goods regularly sell out without ever really being marked down. It's one of the truest hallmarks of whether a new trend or purchase is capital-letters Worth It, and if you think back to the items you shelled out for, sans discount, they're probably also the things you wear the most often.
To help you plan your summer shopping priorities, we talked to nine fashion insiders — including stylists, design directors, and editors — about the It pieces and summertime essentials that they think are worth buying full-price, right now.