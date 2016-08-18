Think You’ve Got Weird Feet? Check Out These Shoes

If you’ve ever had custom or bespoke shoes made, whether by a cobbler in Italy or at a nondescript storefront in Vietnam, you know what I mean when I say that there’s something thrilling about designing a pair of shoes to your exact specifications. I love buying designer footwear, but as someone whose feet are sometimes too small for standard size 5, I have to admit that nothing feels quite as memorable — or fits as well — as the few pairs I’ve had made to order over the years.



In addition to offering a personalized design and experience, custom-made shoes are a great option for women who wear very small or large sizes, need extra-narrow or wide soles, or whose feet are two different sizes. Luckily for all of us, there are now many companies that offer well-made, customizable shoes online at reasonable price points, so you don’t have to travel to another continent to design the shoe of your dreams!



