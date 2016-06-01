What To Do With Those Old Bridesmaid Dresses

It’s almost peak wedding season, and for many of us, this will involve shelling out for only-works-as-a-bridesmaid-dress bridesmaid dresses, as well as frantic searches for wedding-guest outfits that will be immediately and extensively immortalized on social media (ensuring that you won’t want to wear the same ruffled, pink number to all four nuptials on the calendar this summer). What an expensive, beautiful time of the year!



Of course, you can wear it again the following year or pass it down to a friend, but when your dress becomes an official space-waster languishing in the back of your closet, you've got other options too. For example, you can quickly recoup some of the money you spent by reselling or consigning your gently used designer dresses without ever leaving the comforts of your home! Or, get a tax receipt by donating your gown to a local charity shop such as Goodwill or Housing Works. There are also some great organizations across the country that accept eveningwear donations and redistribute them to teenagers who can’t otherwise afford to get dressed up for prom.



To help you plan and weigh your options, we’ve put together a list of second-life ideas for those bridesmaid and evening dresses you’re more than ready to part with.