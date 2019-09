What To Do With Those Old Bridesmaid Dresses

Submit a photo and description of your designer dress to this global fashion marketplace, and only mail it in (for free) to the company to ship out once it’s been sold. There’s a flat fee of $25 for each item sold plus a tiered commission structure. According to the site, you can expect an average of 75% of the sale price, and 50% of items sell within a week.This consignment site, which focuses on designer and contemporary labels, will send you a prepaid FedEx label for your dress. Just mail it in and the site will photograph, list, and price it for you, so all you’ll have to do is wait for the check once your item sells. Expect about 60% of the net sale price.With thousands of stores internationally, this familiar nonprofit chain offers job-training programs for youth, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities or criminal backgrounds who might otherwise face barriers to employment. Drop off your gown at one of its staffed donation sites, and you’ll get a donation receipt that you can file with your taxes!This New York-area charity offers advocacy and supportive services for homeless and low-income New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS. There are 12 thrift shops in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and donations are tax-deductible.Let someone else rock your dress to prom! This Florida-based nonprofit distributes formal dresses and accessories to high school students with financial need, and also offers college scholarships. Drop off your donation at one of the dozens of Becca’s Closet chapters across the U.S., or mail it in to the headquarters in Plantation, FL.Another countrywide nonprofit that will accept your almost-new frocks (and jewelry, and clutches!) and give them to high school seniors in need. There are drop-off locations in eight states, from Texas to Connecticut.Your state not on the list? Quite a few local groups in other cities have similar missions: Cinderella’s Closet Kenzie’s Closet , and the Glass Slipper Project