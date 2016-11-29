Not everyone likes (or can pull off) the look of clunky, jolie laide piece of footwear, but if your aesthetic is more quirky Christopher Kane Crocs than sexy Vetements x Manolo Blahnik boots, then you need to know about Suicoke. From shearling-lined nylon slides to buckled flatforms, its super-comfy flats are the new must-haves for those who can't ignore the allure of some ugly-cute kicks.
Launched in Japan in 2006 as a niche accessories label selling, among other things, hand-painted Matryoshka dolls, Suicoke is quickly becoming a fashion-insider favorite for its unisex performance footwear. With a distinctive, chunky look that incorporates durable materials like nylon straps and neoprene panels, the brand's shoes notably feature custom-molded Vibram footbeds and soles, making them as functional as they are stylish. Plus, they're stocked by retailers Ssense and Kith, they recently launched successful collaborations with Norse Projects and Robert Geller, and they'll be introducing skateboarding sandals and heeled platforms next spring. Basically, we haven't seen (or heard) something this good since Ugg and Teva joined forces.
Click through to see our top picks from the label's fall collection, and when you start seeing these pop up all over Instagram, remember: You heard it here first.
Launched in Japan in 2006 as a niche accessories label selling, among other things, hand-painted Matryoshka dolls, Suicoke is quickly becoming a fashion-insider favorite for its unisex performance footwear. With a distinctive, chunky look that incorporates durable materials like nylon straps and neoprene panels, the brand's shoes notably feature custom-molded Vibram footbeds and soles, making them as functional as they are stylish. Plus, they're stocked by retailers Ssense and Kith, they recently launched successful collaborations with Norse Projects and Robert Geller, and they'll be introducing skateboarding sandals and heeled platforms next spring. Basically, we haven't seen (or heard) something this good since Ugg and Teva joined forces.
Click through to see our top picks from the label's fall collection, and when you start seeing these pop up all over Instagram, remember: You heard it here first.