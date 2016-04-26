Is This 19-Year-Old About To Win One Of Fashion's Most Prestigious Prizes?

With three seasons now under their belt, Kruszewski and his business partner, Saam Emme, finally have a seamstress, an intern program, and a local manufacturer in place (and the collection isn’t entirely produced in their compact, fabric-strewn studio-slash-office space anymore!). These upgrades couldn't come fast enough: Kruszewski decided to show fall 2016 in Paris last month, and the buzzy young label almost tripled accounts with its Hari Nef-fronted collection of sculptural separates and minimalist accessories. Inspired by Noguchi lighting, Brâncuși heads, and objects by New Zealand artist Joe Sheehan, the new season’s highlights include the shaved goat fur jacket, a perfectly oversized tote, and sculptural knits aplenty.



If Vejas wins the coveted LVMH award (a winner will be announced in Paris on June 16), the duo is eager to expand into new product categories, invest in better salaries, and improve infrastructure for the company with the 300,000 euro prize money. But even if it doesn’t, they have big plans for the coming months: “We have to present something new to the judges at the finals, and we’re getting our flights paid for again, so I’m going to do a resort collection,” Kruszewski reveals. “And afterwards, we’re going to do a sourcing trip to Italy and the North of France.” Circular knits (which are knitted in one piece and have no side seams) and footwear designs are also in the works, with aims to be introduced in June. Launching new product categories and embracing pre-collections are ambitious plans for any self-funded, emerging label, but if Vejas’ track record is any indication, we bet they'll find a way to make it happen — with or without LVMH.