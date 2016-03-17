There was a time in the mid- to late-aughts when it seemed like the key to becoming a bona fide street style star only involved sporting a sparkly, crystal-covered costume bauble (or 20). But the heyday of colorful bib necklaces and rhinestone arm parties has passed, and now a new guard of independent jewelry designers are offering heirloom-worthy designs for a wide array of budgets. What that means: really nice jewelry that you'll want to wear every day, for the rest of your life. "Minimal" and "subtle" are the words of this era, and designers have been churning out creations that encompass them both — as well as "timeless," and "unique."