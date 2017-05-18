As pretty much the entire world has observed, President Barack Obama seems to really be enjoying himself since he moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Amid all that vacationing and Instagram husband-ing, there's been one item that, as far as the public is concerned, has come to symbolize this new era in 44's life: his brown leather jacket. It first debuted during a visit to the National Gallery of Art back in March, a hallmark of the new aesthetic that Obama introduced almost as soon as he boarded Marine One out of Washington, D.C. in January. People reports that the garment isn't actually a new acquisition — rather, it's a garment that has been sitting in POTUS' closet, waiting for its day in the sun.
Advertisement
"He’s had that jacket for quite some time," Anita Decker Breckenridge, Obama's chief of staff, told People, adding that the former president just "really likes" it. "People think he looks good in the jacket," Decker Breckenridge told the publication. "He’s had it for a long time. I just don't think he’s had the opportunity to wear it. When does the President ever get to go out in his leather jacket? It’s not something we see." Valid point.
The now-fan-favorite jacket was clearly worth the wait: A single Obama sighting pretty much threw the Internet into a tizzy — as evidenced by the numerous reaction stories the outfit inspired. For the public and POTUS alike, this garment appeared to represent Obama's newfound sartorial freedom. "Imagine having to put a suit on, a suit and tie, almost every single day for eight years," Decker Breckenridge continued. "Even longer, maybe ten years, but more so really on a regimented basis, eight years." Wouldn't you be eager to break free from that uniform, too?
One question remains, though: Do we think he got his hands on pieces from Supreme's commemorative spring '17 drop? Just think of the statement that would make.
Advertisement