As pretty much the entire world has observed, President Barack Obama seems to really be enjoying himself since he moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Amid all that vacationing and Instagram husband-ing , there's been one item that, as far as the public is concerned, has come to symbolize this new era in 44's life: his brown leather jacket. It first debuted during a visit to the National Gallery of Art back in March, a hallmark of the new aesthetic that Obama introduced almost as soon as he boarded Marine One out of Washington, D.C. in January. People reports that the garment isn't actually a new acquisition — rather, it's a garment that has been sitting in POTUS' closet, waiting for its day in the sun.