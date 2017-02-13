This Is Shaping Up To Be The Year Of Obama Merch

When it comes to public figures that get immortalized by merch, it's usually confined to folks in the realms of music and Hollywood. But, thanks to Barack Obama's reputation as the first pop-culture president (and all that Nasty Woman-themed apparel from the election), politics has been getting the merch treatment lately. Just take a look at Supreme's spring '17 lookbook: Among the slew of bombers and logo-ed everything, you'll find that the 44th President of the United States has been given the hypebeast treatment. This summer, we're expecting to see many streetwear enthusiasts rocking their Obama-branded anorak and track pant sets with their Supreme x Louis Vuitton bags or phone cases (or, most likely, both). For spring '17, the brand created a graphic print of the former POTUS' official portrait, so we could suit up in looks bedecked in Obama's face. The set will be available in two colors: military green and purple.
We'd be a little more surprised by this streetwear tribute to the former POTUS were it not for Joe Fresh Goods's "Thank You Obama" capsule that dropped earlier this month, with Chance the Rapper as its model. (Plus, Supreme officially endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, so we have a pretty good idea of the brand's political affiliations.) But, hey, we're not even two full months into 2017 and we already have our choice of Obama merch to choose from. It's not how we expected the merch trend to evolve in the new year, but we can't say we're mad about it. The first drop of Supreme spring '17 is slated for February 18, per Racked. It's expected to hit the brand's site on the 23rd, so plan accordingly, Obama fans. The question remains: Would we come off too strong if we wear this to an interview for the Obama internship position? Probably not, since we know the former POTUS would've totally, probably worn Supreme.
