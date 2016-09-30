You Have To See This Kanye-Inspired Hillary Merch



How did the concept for I Feel Like Hillz come about?

"I am a huge Kanye fan, so the seed of the idea was planted when I was scouring eBay for TLOP merch — I was specifically looking for the hoodie that says 'Any rumor you ever heard about me was true and legendary.' I love that lyric so much, because he’s basically saying, 'The more you talk about me, the more legendary I become.' This was just before Hillary won the primary, so the haters were coming from all sides. I thought, How rad would it be if Hillary could just own the negative things that people say about her? Why is everyone so afraid of the female badass? I decided to continue along those lines and make merch that celebrates Hillary, and that people our age would understand, identify with, and be excited to wear."



Why did you dub the project "I Feel Like Hillz"?

"It’s a total play on I Feel Like Pablo, but with an extra layer of meaning, because we want to explore how people actually 'feel like Hillz,' i.e. how they relate to her. I originally thought the name should be I Feel Like Hillary, to appeal to a wider audience. But young people get Hillz — it’s what we’d call her if she were our friend. It’s also superior from a visual and phonetic standpoint."

