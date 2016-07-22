With the DNC right around the corner, there's a rollout of fresh official Hillary Clinton merch. Yesterday, designer Tanya Taylor's pro-HRC design debuted on Clinton's site. A slew of celebs have already posted selfies of themselves wearing the tee.
The unisex white-and-gray striped shirt features Clinton's initials, HRC, in letterman-style block letters in a patriotic red, white, and blue color palette, along with "2016" on the bottom left-hand hem. It's part of Clinton's #MadeForHistory initiative, which also includes designs by Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Joseph Altuzarra, Marchesa, and, as of yesterday, Rag & Bone.
The unisex white-and-gray striped shirt features Clinton's initials, HRC, in letterman-style block letters in a patriotic red, white, and blue color palette, along with "2016" on the bottom left-hand hem. It's part of Clinton's #MadeForHistory initiative, which also includes designs by Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Joseph Altuzarra, Marchesa, and, as of yesterday, Rag & Bone.
Advertisement
After the tee went live at noon, a number of stars repped their chosen candidate via Instagram, including Emma Roberts, Christy Turlington, and Jenny Slate, while Demi Lovato donned the shirt on Snapchat.
"We've created a number of custom looks for political leaders like Michelle Obama and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, but this was our first design for a campaign and we're thrilled it's for Hillary Clinton," Taylor told Refinery29. "I truly believe in her platform and in her ability as a proven leader to take the country forward." Clinton's team got in touch with Taylor back in late February.
"Oh damn! @tanyataylor made this perfect T-shirt in support of the human who we want to be our next president," Slate captioned her photo.
Wilde had a refreshingly frank take on the current state of the election and her desired candidate, calling the RNC "a shit-show" and urging followers to "recognize our common goal of NOT rolling back the country to the dark ages" by voting for Clinton.
The RNC shit-show only makes it even more painfully clear why we need to rally together, recognize our common goal of NOT rolling back the country to the dark ages, and get busy electing @hillaryclinton in November. This cool @tanyataylor tee knows what I'm talkin about. Snag one on hillaryclinton.com and help #makeherstory.
Advertisement