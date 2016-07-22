Emma Roberts, Demi Lovato, Olivia Wilde & More Rep Hillary Hard With This Tee

Alexandra Ilyashov
With the DNC right around the corner, there's a rollout of fresh official Hillary Clinton merch. Yesterday, designer Tanya Taylor's pro-HRC design debuted on Clinton's site. A slew of celebs have already posted selfies of themselves wearing the tee.

The unisex white-and-gray striped shirt features Clinton's initials, HRC, in letterman-style block letters in a patriotic red, white, and blue color palette, along with "2016" on the bottom left-hand hem. It's part of Clinton's #MadeForHistory initiative, which also includes designs by Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Joseph Altuzarra, Marchesa, and, as of yesterday, Rag & Bone.
Love my @HillaryClinton @TanyaTaylor campaign tee #MadeForHistory #ImWithHer

After the tee went live at noon, a number of stars repped their chosen candidate via Instagram, including Emma Roberts, Christy Turlington, and Jenny Slate, while Demi Lovato donned the shirt on Snapchat.

"We've created a number of custom looks for political leaders like Michelle Obama and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, but this was our first design for a campaign and we're thrilled it's for Hillary Clinton," Taylor told Refinery29. "I truly believe in her platform and in her ability as a proven leader to take the country forward." Clinton's team got in touch with Taylor back in late February.

"Oh damn! @tanyataylor made this perfect T-shirt in support of the human who we want to be our next president," Slate captioned her photo.

Wilde had a refreshingly frank take on the current state of the election and her desired candidate, calling the RNC "a shit-show" and urging followers to "recognize our common goal of NOT rolling back the country to the dark ages" by voting for Clinton.

You can nab your own for $45, here.
