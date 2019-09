Just yesterday, we were busy reading way too much into what the Obamas' vacation outfit choices meant for the future of the country. But fashion can also play a very sentimental role in how we relate to the First Family. What could be a more zeitgeist-y medium for expressing our feelings towards the 44th POTUS than via merch? Joe Fresh Goods , which is owned by Joe Lloyd of Chicago-based streetwear brand Don't Be Mad , has got you covered: The brand launched an online store of limited-edition T-shirts, sweatshirts, and prints expressing gratitude for everything Barack Obama did (and symbolized) for the U.S., according to Billboard . The collection first dropped on January 20 — and promptly sold out . Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Joe Fresh Goods planned an online restock. "With this project, I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I [could] do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be," Lloyd wrote on the site . "The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."