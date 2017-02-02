Just yesterday, we were busy reading way too much into what the Obamas' vacation outfit choices meant for the future of the U.S. But fashion can also play a very sentimental role in how we relate to the First Family. What could be a more zeitgeist-y medium for expressing our feelings towards the 44th POTUS than via merch? Joe Fresh Goods, which is owned by Joe Lloyd of Chicago-based streetwear brand Don't Be Mad, has got you covered: The brand launched an online store of limited-edition T-shirts, sweatshirts, and prints expressing gratitude for everything Barack Obama did (and symbolised) for the U.S., according to Billboard. The collection first dropped on January 20 — and promptly sold out. Given the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Joe Fresh Goods planned an online restock. "With this project, I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I [could] do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be," Lloyd wrote on the site. "The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."
Advertisement
The sentiment is clearly resonating, considering that the majority of Thank You Obama items are already on back order. It probably didn't hurt that Chance the Rapper modelled its most recent lookbook — and tweeted pictures of the merch right before the most recent restock. (When the Thank You Obama site crashed, he reassured his followers that the shop would be back up momentarily.)
I'm a model now. #ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us pic.twitter.com/Y7jOHKzRam— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017
There are nine pieces in total, all referencing parts of Obama's life and times at the White House: a jersey with the number 44 (and a sweatshirt with the same graphic on the back, and a small "Thank You" printed on the front), a T-shirt marking the year Michelle graduated high school, and even some airbrushed commemorative wedding merch. There's also a nod to eldest daughter Malia and her soon-to-be college. Prices range from $28 (£23) for a print to $150 (£120) for the jersey.
Just when we thought we had stored away our political merch until the midterms (those are coming up in 2018, y'all), Joe Fresh Goods has us pulling out our credit cards again. Thanks, Obama.
Advertisement