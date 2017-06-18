Even though the temps are starting to heat up, as a New Yorker, I never pack my leather jacket away with the rest of my coats. All year 'round, I always keep it within arms-reach, because even in the middle of summer, I never know when I might want to bring it along for a chilly night or freezing office air conditioning. And while June may not be the time you typically think to invest in a new one, we've come across a style that we just can't wait until the fall to get our hands on.