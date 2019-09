New York-based cool-girl (and guy!) outerwear brand The Arrivals just teamed up with Milk.Xyz on a limited-edition jacket that will not only stand out in a sea of motos, but will also speak to the Internet-obsessed in all of us. The HTML Moto Jacket features a front that's as sleek as ever, but the back is decorated in HTML symbols that will make sense to any young creative who works for the web. Because of that, we have a feeling it will sell out in no time — so if the stock is already gone by the time you're reading this (or if you just don't want to dish out the $745), you can enter to win one right here. And while you're shopping the brand's site, you should know, you can get $50 off all orders $200+ through 6/30 with code