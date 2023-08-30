ADVERTISEMENT
As you think about your fall wardrobe, turn your gaze to our favorite brand for reliable high-quality basics, Quince. The brand has just expanded its Leather Outerwear Collection with new silhouettes in fresh autumn colors like cognac brown, burgundy, and chocolate brown. The latest Quince leather outerwear includes various styles, from classic motorcycle jackets to edgy blazers, trench coats, and laid-back shirt jackets, all at Quince's seemingly too-good-to-be-true prices.
Mind you, leather jackets can easily reach beyond the $250 price point and go well into the four figures for trench coats. However, just as it does with linen and cashmere, Quince is offering its leather goods at much more approachable prices. The motorcycle jackets costs a cool $149.90, and the latest leather trench coat retails for a little under $250. A high-quality jacket can last you for years and is a worthwhile investment to have within your outerwear collection, and since Quince has amassed to being not only a reader-favorite but an editor-favorite brand, you're in good hands. Feast your eyes on everything leather and Quince ahead.
