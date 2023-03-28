Before we delve too deep into the reviews, here are the need-to-know details on Quince's Mongolian Cashmere Cotton Duvet Cover (try saying that three times fast). The fabric is made from 95% cotton and 5% Mongolian cashmere for a mix of comfort and luxe softness. It's machine-washable on the gentle cycle with cold water and can be tumble-dried low. It includes button closure and ties on the corners to keep the comforter in place. It features a twill weave for a textured finish that also looks ultra cozy.