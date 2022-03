I Tried The Internet’s Most Affordable Linen Bedding

Yawn! Welcome to, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Duvet covers weirdly cater to all ages. 7-year-old me could care less about the best side sleeper pillow or how firm a mattress is, but a Lightning McQueen-themed duvet cover? A necessity. Cut to me a week ago: a young professional decorating my NYC apartment, scouring the web for an adult upgrade to my Etsy daisy print bedspread. This scavenger hunt, while exhilarating, came with a major downside: high price points. That is until I stumbled across the high-quality lifestyle brand Quince and its $170 European Linen Duvet Cover Set The keyword here is linen . A light, airy, all-natural flax duvet cover by itself typically goes for $100 to $200; throw in the pillowcases and you're jumping into the $200 to $400 range. A queen-size linen set from the home goods powerhouse Parachute retails for $374. So why does it cost so much more than other natural fabrics like cotton? Per Parachute's blog post , harvesting the flax is quite laborious and the finished product is stronger than cotton, feels boho-luxe, and is "ideal for year-round use." So you can understand the Shopping team's excitement when we discovered Quince's under-$200, 4.9-star, 100% woven European flax bedding. Read on to hear about my night with the internet's most affordable linen duvet cover set and to find out if it reflected that cheap price tag or felt like a million bucks.