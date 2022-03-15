I Tried The Internet’s Most Affordable Linen Bedding

To me, this bedding is in no way your traditional cozy, teddy bear-soft blanket. But I think that's why I'm infatuated with it. It's crisp, smooth, and authentic. Plus, upon opening, it smells like when you step into one of my favorite safe spaces: Cost Plus World Market. If you've robbed yourself of experiencing the comforting, earthy, organic, newly-lit candle scent of a World Market, then just know the duvet has a lovely, natural, and fresh laundry-like aroma.



Which is why I immediately slid it over my comforter, got under the covers, and buried my face in the cushy linen pillowcase like I was in one of those Downy commercials. I blame it on the breathability. Confession: I'm lying beneath it as I write this and the fabric just somehow doesn't get hot like my old cotton duvet. This isn't to say it is not cozy — in fact, I'm a somewhat rare heated-blanket-on-high, always-cold kind of sleeper and I slept like a perfectly temperate baby these past two nights. Fresh out of the bag, it's not "soft" per se — it's smooth, comforting, and, I have to repeat the most accurate word, crisp.