This Satin Pillowcase Set Has Over 149,000 Amazon Reviews — & It’s Currently On Sale

ICYMI, the appeal for satin and silk pillowcases extends far beyond just making your bed look fit for a princess. According to beauty industry pros, the benefits of ditching cotton or poly fabrics may result in fewer breakouts, smoother hair, and even smoother skin. "I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and have already noticed a huge difference," wrote one reviewer. "Looks and feels better than I even hoped for considering the price," quipped another. "And they make my bed look sensual!" (We love to see it.) "I’m a 20-year-old college student living on my own, so maybe my standards for luxury are low, but I feel like a damn CEO right now or somethin'," raves another.