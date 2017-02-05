This Leather Jacket Won’t Be In-Stock For Long

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If you haven't heard of New York-based outerwear label The Arrivals, then allow us to make the acquaintance. With its pebbled Italian lamb leather, 3D sleeve accents, and removable fur collar, its signature leather jacket (a.k.a the Rainier) is a structural take on the motorcycle jacket (it was actually inspired by Seattle's Rainier Tower) and has become not just a classic, but a best-seller.
Now, with the label's new Spring 3.2 release, the piece back in an entirely new iteration — and we're betting it won't be easy to get your hands on. Enter: The Rainier Zero, which features the key elements of the OG version, but with streamlined hardware and smooth leather instead of pebbled (so yes, it still goes with everything in your closet you could possibly imagine), and comes in a great deep-green color (it's time to step out of your comfort zone!). And while it doesn't come cheap, in the grand scheme of leather jackets, the well under-$1,000 price tag means it's already become one of the brands' top-performing styles.
For those in search of a new wear-everyday jacket, this one's for you. Click on to shop this classic style, as well as some similar options. But don't hesitate: We can almost guarantee it won't be around for long.