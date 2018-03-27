Aritzia seems to have it all: the blazers you want for work, the breezy cotton tops you want for the weekend, and all the dresses, skirts, denim, and athleisure you want in for everything in between. But today, the Canadian, fashion-favorite brand launched a category you didn't even realize was missing: leather. Though the retailer has, for a long time, carried leather pieces from Mackage (another Canadian staple), Artizia has finally brought this must-have category into its own hands. So if you're in the market for a new leather jacket, consider yourself in luck.