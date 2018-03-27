Aritzia seems to have it all: the blazers you want for work, the breezy cotton tops you want for the weekend, and all the dresses, skirts, denim, and athleisure you want in for everything in between. But today, the Canadian, fashion-favorite brand launched a category you didn't even realize was missing: leather. Though the retailer has, for a long time, carried leather pieces from Mackage (another Canadian staple), Artizia has finally brought this must-have category into its own hands. So if you're in the market for a new leather jacket, consider yourself in luck.
The collection, which is available online and in stores, is comprised of five different leather jacket styles (most of the biker, moto variety); they're all soft-as-butter, and they're all under $500. The Lennon features a belt detail we're falling hard for, while the Jett is the more pared-back, minimal variation of the bunch. And while the offering may be starting off small, if you have yet to find that go-to leather jacket, we think you'll be able to find the one right here.
Click on to get to know this exciting new category from the brand that seemed to have it all — and now it really does.